Pastor Akpo to launch new album April 3



Pastor Julius A Akpo of Peculiar Glory Ministries (PGM) and an aspirant to represent Obudu local government area in the Cross River State House of Assembly, through his company, El-Shadai Global Initiatives & Image Makers Record, will on April 3, 2022, launch a new musical album titled “EBENEZER”.

The launching is scheduled to take place in Silver Maris International Hotel, Ranch Road, off 65 by Akinsheye Filling Station, Obudu.

Pastor Akpo said the songs were aimed at promoting christianity and Christ.

He invites all and sundry for the launch.