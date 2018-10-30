Pastor arraigned for alleged rape in Osun

A 55-year-old Pastor, Adeyemo Samuel, was on Tuesday, arraigned at the Federal High Court, Osogbo, for alleged rape.

The accused was alleged to have had sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl, Alice Arowolo, who was kept with him in his Church.

According to the charge sheet read in the court, the accused committed the purported crime at Ajanaku Street, Gbongan.

He was alleged to have forcefully had intercourse with the girl for two years, and thereby committed an offence contrary to the law.

The charge sheet reads in part: “that you Adeyemo Samuel, 55, of United Spiritual Church, Gbongan, did have canal knowledge of one Alice Arowolo 16 of Ajanaku Street, Gbongan, for two years.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape preferred against him.

He explained that the girl has been living with him for a long time saying “the mother of the girl brought her to me since she was in primary six. Her parents were in the village.

“She was with me in the Church. She is not the only one staying with me. Anytime I give her money to go to school, she won’t go to school. I reported to the teachers having noticed that she had started waywardness.

Counsel to the accused, Mr. Abiodun Adebiyi, urged the court to grant his client bail, promising that he would stand his trial.

Justice Maurine Onyetenu, granted the accused person bail in the sum of N20million with two sureties in like sum.

She said one of the sureties must be a civil servant in not less than level 14 and the sureties should submit their bank account to the court.

The court adjourned the matter to November 19 for hearing.

