Pastor attends crusade, pack dozens of phone, money, absconds

Residents of Aponrin in the Agbowo area of Ibadan are now on the trail of a pastor who allegedly absconded with 52 Androids and iPhones, money and other valuables after a three-day crusade.

He allegedly told his victims that he was led by God to travel from Gambia to Ibadan for the crusade.

On the last day of the crusade, the cleric claimed that the Holy Spirit directed him to tell those in attendance to submit their phones, money, and other valuables.

However, he absconded with those items.

The victims claimed that on the final day of the crusade, the pastor who had seduced them into three days of fasting and prayer, had vanished, despite their best efforts to find him.

Mrs. Grace Akintola, a victim, claimed that many widows attended the crusade because the pastor promised to give each of them a bag of rice and cash.

Akintola, a widow, claimed that the “man of God” additionally promised to provide the students who attended the crusade with scholarships.

“The pastor approached an Igbo lady in our area to assist him to gather widows and students and that he wanted to help us. Someone in my area invited me to the crusade. The crusader put on priest’s regalia. He even said he would buy a fully-furnished house for one of us.

“The pastor equally promised some of those who attended the crusade money, the kind of money that even politicians could not give. On the last day of the crusade, he (pastor) sold a bottle of water for us at the rate of N4,800; he said that the water had been mixed with perfume and many people paid for it,” she said.

