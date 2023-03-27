Pastor Enenche sends crucial message to judges as election tribunal begins sitting

Founder and Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Center, Dr Paul Enenche, has highlighted 15 notable things judges should pay consideration to while delivering judgement at the 2023 presidential election Tribunal.

The cleric on Sunday March 26 described the 2023 general elections and the season as uninspiring and unbelievable.

He listed 15 points while leading his congregation on a prayer for the country.

According to him, “Our highly respected and respectable administrators of our justice system, our lordships, who sit in judgment to receive grace and help from God to do the right thing in this season.

“But being overwhelmed with the enormity and sensitivity of the task ahead and the possibility of pressure from different quarters to have their way, what will you do? It may be very challenging at a time like this. But what will you do? What can you do?”

Bellow are the 15 notable points highlighted by the cleric

Whatever you can defend at the end of your life before God, the Judge of all judges, the Lord of all lords, do it. Whatever you will be proud of yourself for at the end of the day, do it. Whatever your children and family can be proud of you for at the end of the day, do it. Whatever you want your Nation and generation to remember you for, do it. Whatever will leave you with zero regrets at the end of your life’s journey, do it. Whatever you will do again in 50 years’ time if you were to live your life over, do it. Whatever you will do if neither fear, finance nor favour is a consideration, do it. Whatever will provoke for you the applause of both God and man, do it. Whatever is in the spirit of justice, fairness and good character, do it. Whatever will not hunt your conscience for years to come, do it. Whatever does not constitute the miscarriage of justice and the abortion of truth, do it. Whatever will increase the confidence of the Nation and the world in the impartiality and integrity of the Nigerian judiciary, do it. Whatever will increase the respect, regard, dignity and value of the Nigerian judiciary in the eyes of the nation and the world at large, do it. Whatever does not lead to the vindication of evil and the vilification of good, do it; whatever will not justify evil and crucify good, do it. Whatever will constitute a positive and transformative reference and authority for generations to come, do it.

