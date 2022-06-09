Pastor Enenche, wife receive US delegation at Dunamis church auditorium

Founder of Dunamis church Worldwide Pastor Dr. Paul Enenche and his wife Dr. Mrs Becky recently received a delegation from the U.S commision for international relegious freedom (USCIRF) to Glory Dome on June 7, 2022.

This was disclosed in a press statement by the church leadership, made available to newsmen.

According to the statement, “The delegation was led by the Commissioner, Mr Frederick Davie, accompanied by Mr Zachary Udin, Researcher, Ms. Madeline Velturo, Policy Analyst, and Mr Daniel Rhema, Political Officer.

“They were greatly awed and inspired by the mighty works and wonders of God at the Glory Dome as they took a tour of the entire facility – right from the office complex, the church auditorium, the Rose of Sharon Parks and Gardens, all the way to the Destiny Christian Academy.

“Indeed, the acts of God transcend racial, ethnic or national boundaries, they were well received at the glory dome by Dr Paul & Dr Mrs Becky Enenche.”

