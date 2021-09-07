Pastor Ighodalo delivers ICM public lecture Sept 9

Astute entrepreneur, thinker, chartered accountant and founder of Trinity House, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo will be the keynote speaker at the 2021 annual public lecture of the Institute of Change Management (ICM) billed for Thursday, September 9 at the Golden Gate Restaurant, Alfred Rewane Rd at 10 am in Lagos.

The theme is “Change begins from the mind: Breaking barriers to development trough innovation and change mindset.”

According to a statement by Nat Osewele, the lecture series is part of the Institute’s social responsibility initiatives to the change management community and Nigeria as a whole.

Attendance at the programme which is expected to attract professional members of ICM, the business community, the academia and other interested participants is free.

The Institute is a response to the urgency to close existing gaps in change management practices, provide professional support that creates opportunities for individuals, businesses, organisations, institutions among others to integrate effective change that guarantees shareholder values.

Established in 2015 under the Companies Act as a legal entity Limited by Guarantee, ICM champions change management advocacy, regulates, trains and certify members in addition to organising conferences, seminars and providing the umbrella for professionals to network and share change management experiences which they could leverage to raise their performances.

