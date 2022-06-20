Patience Jonathan has nothing to do with Pinnacle Oil, Mbah clarifies



Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), for Enugu state 2023, Barr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah, has said that the former first lady, Dame Patience Jonathan is not a member of his oil company, Pinnacle Oil.

Mbah said she is neither a shareholder nor a board member of the company.

The governorship hopeful made the clarification on Sunday in Enugu while briefing the press on the reason he desires to be governor of Enugu state.

Answering a question posed on him by a journalist to diffuse the rumour it was Dame Jonathan that indeed floated the company and used him as a front.

He said emphatically “Patience Jonathan has no share whatsoever in Pinnacle Oil.”

Mbah clarified another allegation that Pinnacle has no case with EFCC as some erroneously insinuate.

“We don’t have any issue with EFCC,” he said pointing out that if the company had any EFCC case, their partners like banks and other financial institutions would not be having any dealing with them.

The PDP governorship candidate stated that with or without him, Pinnacle Oil, which he is the Chief Executive Officer since 2008, will be on.

He pointed out that the company was well structured that the absence of one man would not affect the company, adding that it is not a one-man business that suffers when the proprietor is not around.

“Pinnacle Oil is a well structured organisation. It is not a one man show. I am just one person. Pinnacle is an entity, even if I am not there, it will be going on.”

On whether he had the desire to be governor or if he was prompted by others to run, Mbah said that he was motivated by his desire to serve and lift his people out of poverty.

He said that he does not have any godfather or godfathers but that he respects party hierarchy.

“We have leadership in our party. Yes, we have a leadership and we respect our party leaders,” he said however pointing out that he would not be ordered or pushed around by anybody.

