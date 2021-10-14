Patriotism key to progress – Akobundu

National Coordinator/ CEO, African Union Development Agency-New Partnership for Africa’s Development/African Peer Review Mechanism (AUDA-NEPAD/APRM) Nigeria, Princess Gloria Akobundu, has called on Nigerians to embrace peace and always put national interest first in all they do, stressing that this is the sure way for prosperity of Nigeria

In a signed statement by her Media Assistant Abolade Ogundimu, Akobundu made the call in her independence anniversary message to the staff and management of the Agency, urging everyone to contribute towards surmounting societal challenges bedeviling the nation.

She noted that every nation is challenged to improve on whatever it has achieved, calling on all Nigerians to make it a responsibility to ensure peaceful coexistence wherever they found themselves in order to promote unity.

“Let’s join hands to restore peace so that we can harness our abundant human and natural resources. The success recorded by our heroes past must not be reversed. Let’s collectively work for the good of all and our country Nigeria.

“All effort to engage our youths in productive ventures just like the Federal Government of president Muhammad Buhari is doing,as well as sub national governments, must be supported and given the needed attention,” she said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment and supports for a prosperous Nigeria as being implemented through various Ministries, Departments and Agencies should be embraced for the benefit of all Nigerians.

“The cooperation given to Flagship programmes of AUDA-NEPAD/APRM Nigeria under my watch, especially the ongoing APRM Second Peer Review of the Country and the upcoming launching of ‘AUDA-NEPAD Initiative to Strengthen Smallholder Farmers Capabilities amid COVID-19 Pandemic’ should be sustained,” she added.

She reiterated the agency’s commitment to programmes in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty within 10 years, which will lead to ‘Nigeria We Want’ and Agenda-2063 , Africa We Want’.