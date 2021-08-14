Aviation: Patronise new Bayelsa route, IYC tells oil companies



The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide has appealed to oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region to patronise the new aviation route to the Bayelsa International Cargo Airport.

The IYC President, Peter Timothy Igbifa, in a statement in Port Harcourt, Rivers state capital, on Friday described as historic and commendable the Wednesday’s inaugural commercial flight at the airport.

Igbifa, who was one of the passengers that witnessed the flight, said oil companies should assist in the development and growth of the new airport by encouraging their employees to fly the route.

He said the new feat accomplished by the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, “would open Bayelsa to the world and bring the world to Bayelsa”.

He said the governor had further engraved Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation in the world map and commended the past administration of Governor Seriake Dickson for initiating and completing the airport project.

Igbifa prayed for Bayelsa Government to seek funds and invest further in the aviation industry by floating an airline that would help tap the tourism potential of the state.

He said: “History was made in Bayelsa State, the Jerusalem of the Ijaw nation, on Wednesday following the landing of a commercial flight, owned and operated by the United Nigerian Airline at the International Cargo Airport located in Amassoma, Southern Ijaw.

“By this singular act, our state has expressed its commitment to creating enabling and easy environment for businesses and other commercial undertakings to thrive in Bayelsa.

“The council(IYC) congratulate our Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for achieving this feat and thanked the Special Adviser on Investment, Jonathan Obuebite , the Director of Protocol, Mr. Goodluck, the entire government team and the good people of Bayelsa State for their commitment in actialising this feat.

“We also call on oil companies operating in the Niger Delta region especially Bayelsa oil field operators to support the efforts of the state governor by creating a Logistics Base in Bayelsa Airport.”