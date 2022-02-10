Paul Bassey bags sports administrator of the year award





Photo Caption: Chairman, Akwa United Football Club, Elder Paul Bassey (l) receiving the Daily Asset Sportsman of the Year award from Deputy Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Corruption, Rep. Dachung Musa Bagos, during Daily Asset 5th annual awards and lecture in Abuja Thursday.

For his exceptional administrative skills and ingenuity in sports management which was instrumental in Akwa United’s title winning campaign in the 2020/2021 Nigeria Professional Football League – the first league triumph in the 24 year history of the club, chairman of Akwa United Football club Elder Paul Bassey has been honoured with Sports Administrator of the Year Award by an Abuja based newspaper, Asset Newspapers Limited.

The award was presented to Elder Paul Bassey by Member Representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos,

on Thursday, 10th February, 2022 at a glamorous ceremony held at the prestigious Nicon Luxury Hotel, Abuja.

In an address of welcome, the Publisher/ Editor-in-chief, Daily Asset Newspapers Dr. Cletus Akwaya, said it was the collective decision of the media outfit to honour and appreciate eminent Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in different areas of human endeavors to further encourage them to do more in service to the nation and humanity.

In a reaction, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Udom Emmanuel on Sports and Chairman of Akwa United Football Club Elder Paul Bassey expressed appreciation to God for His many blessings upon His life and thanked Governor Udom Emmanuel for the opportunity given to him to serve the state in the capacity of the Chairman of Akwa United Football Club and Senior Special Assistant on Sports to His Excellency.

“This award came to me as a big surprise, and I’m delighted to have been identified and honoured as the Sports Administrator/ Sportsman of the year. I want to really appreciate Daily Asset Newspapers Limited for this special recognition and honour. This award means a lot to me and Akwa United family.

“My positive contributions to sports development especially in Akwa Ibom State wouldn’t have been possible if His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel didn’t offer me the opportunity to serve as Chairman of Akwa United Football Club. Last season was challenging, but God did it for us and for the first time in 24 year history of our great club, we emerged champions of club football in Nigeria. So I want to dedicate this award to God Almighty for his love and mercies.

“I also want to dedicate this award to His Excellency Governor Udom Emmanuel for his strong support and encouragement. My very supportive family deserve my appreciation. I want to express my sincere gratitude to the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports Sir Monday Ebong Uko for standing by me in moving Akwa United to this present level. I can’t forget the management, staff, coaches and players of Nigeria Professional Football League Champions Akwa United for all their honest support my administration has enjoyed since I came on board, this award will definitely spur us to do more in years to come” said Elder Bassey.

Elder Bassey was accompanied to the event by his dear wife Mrs Helen Paul Bassey, three management staff of the club.