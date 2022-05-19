Paul E Football Academy unveils home kits

An Abuja based Football Academy Paul E Football Academy on Wednesday unveiled its home kits for the 2022 football season.

The kits which was officially presented to the public by the Chairman of the Academy Mr. Chikebebe Somtoochukwu who said the Academy is aimed at identifying, nurturing and empowering the youths in the country through the game of football. He said that the Academy will support the aspirations of the budding talents in country to ensure that they reach their desired height in the game of football.

He promised to continue to provide the team with the best of equipments that will ensure they are rated among the best in the country.

He advised the players to remain focused and ensure that they remain discipline in and out training. He thanked the management of the Academy for remaining steadfast and dedicated in their trainings , and implored them to support the players in their quest to greatest.

Highlights of the presentation ceremony was the formal display of the kits by some of the players.

The Academy run programs for youths from the ages of 12 to 17 years.

