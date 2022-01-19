Pay Nnamdi Kanu N1bn, court orders FG

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia High Court sitting in Umuahia has awarded N1 billion to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, against the federal government.

The verdict was against the backdrop of a suit bordering on infringement of the fundamental human rights of Kanu by the military.

Delivering the judgment which last for an hour, Wednesday morning, Justice Anya held that it was wrong for the military to have invaded Kanu’s home in Afaraukwu, Umuahia on September 10, 2017, which made him flee the country.

The court then, urged the federal government to apply a political solution to resolve the Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB impasse.