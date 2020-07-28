Pay stranded students abroad, NIDCOM tells NDDC

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) Hon Abike Dabiri-Erewa has once again appealed to the authorities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to as a matter of urgency intervene by promptly paying the allowances, tuition and other incentives of students on their scholarship scheme, to guarantee their stay and continue their education in the United Kingdom.

A statement issued in Abuja by the media, public relations and protocol unit NIDCOM, Gabriel Odu, made reference to a letter written to the Hon Minister of the Niger Delta Sen. Godswill Akpabio, dated June 18, 2020, NIDC/001/20/1 drawing attention to the plight of the students, and urging the NDDC who are directly responsible for the students’ scholarships to pay.

She added that the commision counts on the minister’s assurances that all outstanding payments to affected Students will be made.

At the moment, there have been persistent calls by the students for urgent intervention.

While deadline for payment of the fees of some of the students have expired or about to expire, non-payment of their allowances have turned many of them to beggars