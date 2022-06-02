Pay us our 13 years CONRAISS arrears, ASURI tells finance minister

The Academic Staff Union of Research institutes (ASURI) has appealed to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed to pay research workers the arrears of their Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAIS).

The workers, who stormed the headquarters of the ministry, said that after 13 years of waiting to be paid their CONRAISS arrears, they had no other choice than to gather in the ministry to make their grievances known.

The Consolidated Research and Allied Institutions Salary Structure (CONRAIS) is the official salary structure for workers in Research and related institutes across the nation. Research institutions are government agencies established by law to provide the necessary support to the nation in the areas of medicine and agriculture.

Speaking with newsmen, ASURI President Prof. Ndubu Akor said that while the Minister told the union that they were yet to get approval from the President for payment of the arrears, some of their members were being paid through the back door.

