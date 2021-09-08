PCC backs 2021 anti-corruption marathon race

Abuja

The Chief Commissioner, Public Complaint Commission (PCC), Hon. Abimbola Ayo Yusuf, has thrown his weight behind the 3rd Anti-Corruption Marathon Race which will hold on December 9th 2021 in Abuja.

Hon. Abmbola Ayo Yusuf lauded the initiative, saying the objective of fighting corruption with marathon race and creating awareness of the scourge and danger of corruption is a welcome development and must be embraced by all well meaning Nigerians.

The former House of Representatives member stated this at the Commission headquarter in Maitama when he received a delegation of the Anti-Corruption members who paid him a courtesy call and to intimate him on preparations towards the 3rd edition of the yearly event. .

The annual event organised by Fair Play Sports International Agency in partnership with the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Nigeria Olympics Committee (NOC) and Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) is in honour and support of President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s battle against corruption in the country.

National coordinator of the event, Jacob Onu, said millions of Nigerians are involved in one form of sporting activity, it makes sense that this initiative is an effective avenue to reach these audience with the anti-corruption message and such an effort should be supported in all ramifications.

The AntI-Corruption delegation include P.C.Okeke a deputy-director in the ministry of sports, Mr. Caleb Gidado , Alhaji Fatai Suleiman Adesina and two others members of the organization.

