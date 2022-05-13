PCN seals 469 pharmacies, patent medicine shops in Bauchi

The Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (P CN) has sealed 469 premises comprising 23 pharmacies and 446 patent medicine shops in 18 out of the 20 local government areas of the state for various offences.

The Director and Head of Enforcement Department of the Council, National Headquarters, Abuja, Stephen Esumobi, disclosed this while addressing journalists Friday at the Council’s North East zonal office in Bauchi.

He said some of the offences were poor sanitary conditions, poor documentation and non-display of premises and pharmacists annual licences, adding that the exercise was conducted in Bauchi, Toro, Katagum, Alkaleri, Kirfi, Misau, Zaki, Gamawa, Glade, Shira, Jamaare, Itas Gadau, Ganjuwa, Ningi, Dass, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro and Darazo local government areas.

He expressed concerns that despite the efforts of the Council to sensitise patent medicine vendors and other medicine dealers on the need to continue to comply with regulations in the interest of public health to ensure that products remain safe, effective and of good quality throughout their self life, still many stores operated without registration with the PCN.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

