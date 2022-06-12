PCN seals over 500 pharmacies, medicine stores in Adamawa 

The Pharmaceutical Council of Nigeria (PCN) Adamawa state chapter has sealed up 514 pharmaceutical premises and patent medicine shops across 14 local governments of the state over unethical practices.

Speaking at a press conference in Yola, director and head of enforcement of PCN, Pharm. Stephen Esumobi, said the weeklong exercise took the national enforcement team were in 14 local government areas of Yola South, Yola North ,Gerei, Mayo Belwa, Gombi, Song, Mubi North, Mubi South, Michika madagali,Guyuk, Demsa, Shelleng, Numan and Fufore for monitoring purposes and evaluation.

He explained that at the end of the exercise, 705 premises were visited comprising 590 patent medicine shops and 115 pharmaceutical chemists with 514 premises sealed.

According to him, the aim of the exercise was to safeguard public health and ensure that patent medicine vendors and other stakeholders are conversant with the PCN guidelines and enforce compliance, taking into consideration that despite the Council’s efforts, a lot of patent medicine vendors operate in breach of the guidelines.

Pharm. Esumobi further explained that many of them were engaged in activities beyond their scope such as carrying out clinical services, stocking expired medicines, sale of controlled medicines and substances of abuse to members of the public while others, especially wholesalers and distributors in the state, do not have pharmacists and those that claim to have were found to have forwarded documents of pharmacists who are either no longer in their employment or resided outside Adamawa.

He added that some of the sealed premises were found to have large quantities of potent medicines with narrow margin of safety, which would endanger public health if allowed to continue operating without the supervision of a pharmacists, noting that the premises would remain sealed until there is evidence that they have employed pharmacists and that the pharmacists are resident in Adamawa.

