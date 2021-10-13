PCRC mourns late national treasurer

The Police Public Relations Committee (PCRC) said the death of its national treasurer, Prince Saliu Mohammed, was a great loss not only to his family and Kogi state, but to the entire country.

This is contained in a condolence message signed by the national chairman of the organisation, Dr Faruk Maiyama, .and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Wednesday.

Dr Maiyama described the deceased as an Iconic educationist, a reputable banker and retired civil servant of an impeccable character.

He said, “Through his passion for peace, he volunteered with the Nigerian Red Cross Society and after a keen evaluation, he decided security comes before peace.

“In 2005 he joined the Police Community Relations Committee due to his priority for security.

“He served in various capacities at the Kogi state level, gaining more knowledge and understanding of the system.

“Yearning for more impact, he moved to explore national functions where he impacted, without a doubt in his capacity as national treasurer.

“Prince Saliu was almost a perfectionist as he did everything on time and never left any job halfway.

“This was a trait that even reflected in his serving God as he was the secretary to the General Overseer of his Church, till his departure.”

The statement said that the deceased was born on October 1, 1960 and died on September 30 2021 and was laid to rest on October 1.

He is survived by a wife, children, a grand child and many relatives.