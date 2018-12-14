PCRRU reunites girl, 4, with mother after 2 years

The Police Complaint Rapid Response Unit (PCRRU) has said that the unit has united a four-year-old girl with her mother two years after she was forcefully taken from her.

PCRRU bulletin dated December 13, 2018, and signed by Officer in Charge of the unit, ACP Abayomi Shogunle, said that women simply identified as Ms. B made the complaint on December 5, 2018.

It read in part: “On December 5, 2018, at about 11am one Ms. B (full name withheld) came to the PCRRU and narrated how her little daughter was forcefully taken away from her by the family of her estranged boyfriend and father of the little girl, who has since relocated to South Africa.

“During the process of this traumatic ordeal in 2016, the said family boasted that she will never be allowed access to her daughter again, after which her daughter was taken to Kaduna, Kaduna state, to stay with the grandmother.

“She also stated that all efforts made to see her daughter proved abortive as she was threatened with violence and she had reported to various authorities but no positive response received.”

He said that her complaint was recorded as a distress call and Tracking No. PCRRU931805 issued.

According to him, ‘The case was immediately forwarded to the Officer-in-Charge of Juvenile and Women Centre (JWC) of the Kaduna State Police Command to investigate and ensure a decision is taken in the best interest of the girl without further delay.

“Within five days, the JWC was able to bring all the parties together during which it was discovered that the little girl was more interested in being with her biological mother and not her grandmother.

“Advise was also sought from relevant experts and it was decided that this four-year-old girl be released to her biological mother considering the fact that her father has relocated from Nigeria as Ms. B was also discovered to be a responsible and working class woman.”

Shogunle said that the complainant on December 12, visited the PCRRU, Force Headquarters, Abuja, in company of her daughter to express her joy and happiness over the swift response of the unit in “helping her to get justice and helping the helpless people in the society.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.