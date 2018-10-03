PDD candidate challenges Senate Whip to debate

A former member of House of Representatives and Edo North Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial candidate for 2019 poll, Abubakar Momoh, has challenged Senate Deputy Whip, Francis Alimikhena, to a debate. According to Momoh the debate will provide a platform for Senator Alimikhena to present his score card to the constituents while I will also provides my score-card as a former federal legislator and my blueprints for the Senatorial district if elected”. The PDP candidate who stated this after emerging the party’s consensus candidate accused the Senator of poor representation and discrimination against the Owans and Akoko-Edos. He said Alimikhena won the 2015 Senatorial election courtesy of former Governor of Edo State and presently the National Chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole political oxygen. “The oxygen has been exhausted, dried and no longer relevant in Edo North Politics,” he said and outlined some of his achievements as rep to include: sponsoring of seven bills and moving ten motions which directly affected the lives of my constituents. Besides, the ex-legislator said he facilitated the extension of electricity to various communities and installation of not less than 20 transformers across Etsako.

