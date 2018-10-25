PDP accuses Buhari of insensitivity 

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had decried President Muhammadu Buhari’s alleged outburst that suffering Nigerians may choose to flee the country.



The party described the ‘You may choose to leave’ comment by the Buhari as un-presidential, lamenting that it is characteristic of a failed leadership, which has lost all sense of responsibility towards its citizens.



The PDP describes such comment as ‘unfatherly’ and a direct slap on the sensibilities of millions of Nigerians, who have been painfully bearing the economic hardship imposed on the nation by the failed APC federal government.



“Such comment is a putrid spit on the graves of thousands of compatriots killed by marauders in various parts of the country, while the Buhari Presidency and dysfunctional All Progressives Congress (APC) remained aloof without decisive actions to end the carnage and bring the perpetrators of the blood lettings to book.



The PDP in statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, further noted that “as an elected leader, the President ought to have risen to the occasion and find solutions, or at least, have some soothing words to suffering Nigerians, instead of dismissing their pains and asking them to abandon their fatherland”.



However, it assured that the majority of Nigerians would no longer take the failures and incompetence of the present administration and have therefore reached a consensus to elect to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, of the PDP to rescue Nigeria.

