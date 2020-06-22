PDP accuses Fayemi of defrauding job seekers in Ekiti



The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Ekiti state government of fraud, using alleged fake recruitment exercise.

The PDP then demanded an immediate refund of the over N100 million collected from job seekers in the state last year August.



The PDP said despite the fact that Gov Fayemi sacked over 3,500 workers in the State public service as well as the Ekiti State University and Teaching Hospital, he has refused to employ anyone since last year August that employment forms were sold to over 100,000 job seekers.



In a statement Monday, by the secretary of the Ekiti state Caretaker Committee of the PDP, Prince Diran Odeyemi, the party said “It appears the recruitment exercise done by the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) and Civil Service Commission has turned out to be scam, the over N100 million fraudulently collected from job seekers by the State government must be refunded.”



Odeyemi, who said it was painful that a governor who pride himself as a democrat could throw over 3,500 families in the State into anguish by sacking people duly employed, added that “With his anti-people policies, Governor Fayemi has no doubt remained the greatest pain in the neck of Ekiti and its people.



“Since 1999, the only time recruitments were made into Ekiti State public service was during PDP governments.



“Painfully, during Fayemi’s first tenure as governor, workers were sacked while no single recruitment was made. Those who were not sacked were demoted, using various untenable excuses and tactics, including a competency test which was rejected by teachers.



“In this his second tenure, Fayemi has not only lived up to his incompetence by first sacking over 2,000 workers employed in 2018 by the PDP government of Gov Ayodele Fayose, and later over 1,500 workers of the State University that were employed in 2016 and 2017, and defrauded over 100,000 unemployed Ekiti youths with fake recruitment exercise.



“It is now 10 months that these unemployed youths were made to pay N1,080 each for employment form, with other undisclosed payments, yet, no single person has been employed and nothing has been said by the government.



“Our demand as a responsible opposition party and on behalf of the unemployed is that, since it has become obvious that no employment will be made by the All Progressives Congress (APC) government of Gov Fayemi, money collected from the por job seekers must be refunded,” he said.



The APC spokesperson in Ekiti, Hon Ade Ajayi, has however accused the opposition PDP of insensitivity.



He said: ” We are not ready to dignify PDP with response, because we are currently busy joining Governor Kayode Fayemi to find solutions to Covid 19 Pandemic that had affected some people in the state. “But let me assure the people that we shall reply them this shameless party at the appropriate time.



“We will let them know that the APC was more beneficial and kind to Ekiti people than PDP and that accounted for why Governor Fayemi was reelected in 2018”, he said.

Related

No tags for this post.