PDP accuses Presidency of siphoning N1.2bn farmers’ fund



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) of plotting to deceive Nigerians by allegedly extorting N1.2 billion from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, to fund Buhari’s ill-fated 2019 re-election bid.



The party spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said “PDP is shocked at the revelations that President Buhari and the APC are allegedly seeking to fleece unsuspecting and already impoverished Nigerians through the extortion of N1.2 billion from poor beneficiaries of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Anchor Borrowers’ Programme, to fund 2019 re-election bid.



“The PDP completely rejects this act of corruption and intimidation of our citizens and attempt by President Buhari to receive financial kickback from beneficiaries of government intervention in violation of our financial regulations.



“Intelligence at our disposal also reveals that this is yet another scheme by the Buhari Presidency siphon public funds and surreptitiously route same to Mr. President’s campaign, he revealed.



The party alleged that “to achieve this ignoble scheme, the Buhari Presidency and the APC in their desperation went ahead to shamefully constitute a phony Anchor Borrowers Farmers’ Association, which they claimed has 12 million members, and through which they plan to siphon and launder money from public coffers to fund President Buhari’s campaign”.



Ologbondiyan, who claimed no such association exist, also accused Buhari Presidency of “secretly diverting huge part of various social intervention funds to the Buhari campaign and handing paltry sums to Nigerians, as well as how agents of the Presidency carrying out their vote buying project, particularly the Trader-moni scheme, have been illegally collecting 10 percent kickback from beneficiaries.



He on behalf of his party, PDP challenged President Buhari “to speak out and not continue to keep mum on alleged looting of over N11 trillion from the public coffers, including the diverted N9 trillion, as detailed in the leaked NNPC memo, to finance his campaign.



He challenged the President to speak out on the alleged fleecing of Nigerians to the tune of N2.6 trillion through hidden illegal N48 tax per liter of petrol which Nigerians have continued to bear since the fuel price increased from PDP subsidized cost of N87 to presumably unsubsidized cost of N145.



