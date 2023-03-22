PDP alleges manipulation, misuse of security agencies in Sokoto  

The Sokoto state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commended its teaming supporters for their commitment and resilience which manifested in the just concluded governorship and state assembly elections.

The party however disclosed that they are in possession of disturbing violation of the Electoral Act.

Addressing a press conference in Sokoto on Tuesday, PDP Chairman Sokoto State Chapter, Hon. Muhammad Bello Aliyu Goronyo also made it known that the turn out for this last election was almost nine hundred thousand which contrasted with the Presidential and National Assembly Elections which has the turnout of about six hundred thousand voters.

He stated “the party is not unmindful of the ordeal that its teaming members are being subjected to, deliberately by the leadership of the APC. This situation was plotted deliberately by the appointment of the Minister of Police Affairs as the Director General of the APC Campaign Council in the state.

“We have witnessed unprecedented misuse of security to arrest, harass and intimidate our members towards undermining their freedom to exercise their franchise of voting for their preferred Party.

“The Party is collating and studying reports from all the local government areas in the state on the March 18th Governorship and State Assembly Elections. We are already in possession of disturbing violation of the Electoral Act and appropriate measures will be taken to address the anomaly to ensure that the right of the voters upheld.

“Since the announcement of the result of the election which purportedly gave legitimacy to unprecedented electoral fraud in the state, the much anticipated political violence which characterize the APC antecedent in the state has manifested in alarming proportion across all the local government in the state we are indeed constrained to put on record the dastardly act of killings that occurred in some part of the state.”

According to the PDP chairman, “three innocent citizens were killed in Shagari by close associates of the leader of the party (APC) in the state. Killing of the son of PDP supporter Late Armiya’u Mada in Tudun Wada area in Sokoto and a business woman in Katami was purportedly robbed of over three hundred bags of grains.”

He lamented that instead of arresting and arraigning the perpetrators to face justice, security personnel were busy focusing attention on PDP supporters based allegedly on the prompting by the APC leadership in the state.

The chairman assured all PDP supporters and law abiding citizens in the state that these callous acts were being followed to ensure justice to the victims.

