PDP alleges plot by APC to disrupt convention

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alerted Nigerians of alleged plot by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the federal government to disrupt the party’s national convention in order to prevent PDP from having a presidential candidate for the 2019 general election.

The PDP national convention chaired by the Delta state Governor, Ifanyea Okowa is scheduled to hold on 6th and 7th of October, at Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt.

National Publicity Secretary of PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan who disclosed this while briefing journalists after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting yesterday in Abuja hinted that all the organs of the party will meet with all the aspirants today by 10am at the Legacy House, Maitama, Abuja.

He said: “Tomorrow, all organs of the party will meet with all the aspirants on Friday, 5th October, 2018 at the legacy office of the party at Maitama, Abuja.

Ologbondiyan said:”Part of the outcome of the meeting of the NWC today is to alert the nation as well as the international community of plots by the ruling party and the ruling government to disrupt our national convention scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt on Saturday, the 6th of October through Sunday, the 7th October.

He stated that: “We have been informed of machinations by the ruling government and the ruling party that is mortally afraid of any form of election to disrupt hour convention to ensure that we don’t have a presidential candidate.

“We invite Nigerians to take note of this, and we invite the international communities to take serious note of the plots by the ruling government to thwart the efforts of the opposition to elect a candidate that will go into the February general elections against President Muhammadu Buhari”, he said.

The party Publicity Secretary, called all Nigerians:”To take cautious note of this development.

However, on our own part, we wish to inform Nigerians, particularly members of the PDP that the national convention where our presidential candidate will be elected that has been scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt will go on as planned.

He assured Nigerians and party members that:”No plot and no plan by the ruling government can stop our national convention, “ he said

