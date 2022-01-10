PDP alleges plot to frame Ebonyi scribe



Ebonyi state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Monday alleged that the state government was planning to incriminate its Publicity Secretary, Nwoba Chika Nwoba, in the kidnapping of the five engineers with NELAN construction company handling Effium axis of the ongoing ring road project of Ebonyi state.

The engineers who rumours said have been killed, where kidnapped at Effium axis of Ohaukwu local government area of the state while supervising the ring road project.

Nwoba, however, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in a commando style by suspected members of Ebubeagu Security Network in the state which the state PDP described as abduction.

Briefing journalists in Abakaliki, state chairman of the PDP, Mr Tochukwu Okorie, alleged that state government was using Ebubeagu to terrorize the state.

He alleged that the state government has planned to organise a kangaroo trial on Nwoba,connecting him to the kidnapping of the five NELAN engineers.

He said, “There is a plot by the state government to rope Chika Nwoba in, in the case of the NELAN 5. The governor has concluded plans to have Nwoba charged with murder by tomorrow, Tuesday. I don’t know the basis for which they intend to do that, but I think they want to make his matter unbailable. I want the world to know about it, Nwoba has done nothing wrong to deserve this type of torture.

Okorie frantically called on the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to arrest some persons whom he said acted on the instructions of government.

“I want the IGP to immediately order the arrest of all those involved in Nwoba’s torture and manhandling. They were principally acting on the instructions of the speaker and of course the governor.

“There is a certain person known as Jangoreal name withheld. He drove the sienna with which they blocked the vehicle conveying Chika Nwoba and that Sienna was clearly marked FON Youth Vanguard. That also was the vehicle in which they hauled Nwoba in its trunk and was being taken away before the anti kidnapping team of the police intercepted them.

“The two principal actors are one Jango and one known as power real names withheld. He is said to be the governor’s SA on security. This guy is from Enugu and was terrorising Ebonyi state before Dave Umahi called him to make him SA. Upon arrival he fired shots in the air (with high caliber assault rifle which Umahi had procured for them). If it wer not for the timely intervention of the police, he would have killed Nwoba, because he is a killer”, he said.

