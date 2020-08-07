PDP alleges plots by APC, Oshiomohle to rig Edo election

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Campaign Council for Edo Governorship election has raised the alarm over alleged “plots by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its former national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, to rig the September 19 Edo governorship election.

PDP’s national publicity secretary and secretary, Publicity Sub-committee of the National Campaign Council, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Friday at a press conference, also alleged that, “Adams Oshiomhole and certain corrupt APC leaders have been threatening and mounting pressure on the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, and other officials of the Commission, to secretly provide them with ballot papers and form EC8 election results sheet to facilitate their plans for ballot stuffing and writing of election results.”

“We have further information that the APC and its candidate have marked Edo North senatorial district, as where the extra ballot papers and result sheets would be pushed to APC thugs, including those to be brought in from neighbouring Kogi state, to doctor election results for Ize-Iyamu.

“Edo North has a borderline with Kogi, a state where unimaginable electoral violence, including burning a woman alive, was perpetrated by the APC in their desperation for electoral manipulation.

“Consequently, the PDP national campaign calls on the Inspector General of Police to stand up to the expectation of Nigerians by immediately inviting Ize-Iyamu to explain his directive to the cultists as well as arrest all the hoodlums shown in the video to forestall their plot of unleashing terror on the people of Edo state.”