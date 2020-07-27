PDP, APC bicker as tension looms over Edo guber

Ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo state, emotions are beginning to run high as the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state continued to engage in verbal war and trading accusations.

While the PDP said the recent attack on Godiwn Obaseki’s entourage at the Oba of Benin palace was a ploy to assassinate the governor, the APC is accusing a South-south governor of planning to bring in ex-militants into the state to foment trouble.

The melee

During the melee, gunshots were fired and cars smashed, while several persons sustained varying injuries.

The PDP officials had accompanied Governor Obaseki to the place to intimate the monarch, Oba Ewuare II of Obaseki’s intention to seek re-election on September 19.

Whilst at the palace, some youths gathered at the entrance gate chanting pro and anti-PDP songs.

The anti-party songs however took a violence dimension as the youths engaged themselves in a free-for-all when the governor’s convoy was driving out of the palace.

PDP slams APC

Drawing the first blood while speaking to journalists Sunday in Benin City, Chairman of Obaseki campaign team, Chief Dan Orbih said the attack was to get the governor and some PDP national officials as well as their governors.

He said: “The attack was a plot to eliminate Governor Godwin Obaseki, national officials of PDP and some PDP governors.”

He also stated that the attackers’ aim was to “drive fear into Governor Godwin Obaseki and the people, so that they will not come out on election day.”

Orbih, who further described the attack as a political mutiny, called on security agents to ensure those linked with the attack were arrested and prosecuted

The PDP leader accused the opposition All Progressives Party (APC) leadership and sponsors of masterminding the mayhem.

“PDP’s visit was officially communicated to the palace, various security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.

“From official records, the APC has no event anywhere in the state yesterday (Saturday).

“The attack was carefully organised to eliminate the entire PDP leadership in Nigeria and it’s capable of breeding inter-state war because of the targeted governors.

“Those wearing PDP-sponsored caps and emblems were attacked. And it must be condemned by well-meaning Nigerians,” the campaign team said.

But the Vice Chairman, Media and Publicity, APC National Campaign Council, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon accused Obaseki and the PDP of unleashing attack on APC supporters.

APC knocks PDP, S/south gov

In an official response, however, the APC has accused the PDP and a South-south governor elected on the party’s platform of brining in thugs into Edo state to cause violence.

The party also condemned reports of the destruction of property and violence allegedly meted on hapless victims during the PDP campaign at the Benin palace.

In a statement by its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena in Abuja Sunday, the APC said: “To imagine that the PDP chose to desecrate the palace of the Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II is despicable, unheard of and a new low even by PDP’s ignoble standards.”

The statement said: “The disturbing images and reports of the destruction of property and violence meted on hapless victims during Saturday’s campaign of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Edo state governorship candidate, Godwin Obaseki in Benin City, the state capital is a glimpse into the “do-or-die” plot the PDP plans to unleash in the lead up to the September 19 governorship election.

“The PDP in Edo state is not campaigning for votes but relying on brute force, violence and intimidation ahead of the governorship election,” adding that a South-south governor promised to “make sure that everything needed is done” to foist the PDP governorship candidate on the good people of Edo state.

He said the APC won’t allow both the governor and the PDP succeed in their alleged ploy to” turn Edo state into a killing field in their attempt to foist an unpopular candidate.

“The All Progressives Congress (APC) strongly condemns the violence and calls on our security services to fish out the perpetrators and their sponsors.”

While rejecting all forms of political violence during the electioneering in the state, Nabena said the Saturday experience was allegedly unleashed by the “Obaseki boys.”

“During the entire Edo state governorship electioneering process, we stand with the good people of state in rejecting all forms of political violence as was unleashed on Saturday by the so-called “Obaseki Boys” and PDP supporters on hapless victims.

“The APC reiterates its stand that the people’s will and votes will determine the Edo State governorship election, not voter intimidation and election violence,” Nabena further said.

BNC caution against violence

Meanwhile, an Edo socio-cultural group- the Benin National Congress (BNC) – has advised politicians against ploy to mobilise ex-Niger Delta militants ahead of the governorship poll.

The group stated that political actors should rather concern themselves with “intellectual and somewhat mundane interrogation of issues, as well as articulation of governance manifestos.”

In a statement Sunday, President of the association, Mr. Aiyamenkhue Edokpolor said one of such ploys “is to mobilise ex-agitators to protest against the business outfits of Captain Hosa Okunbor, Edo state -born philanthropist around the East-West road.”

“We find it extremely appalling, the crass profiling and the vitriolic manner by which opponents of Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu (APC gubernatorial candidate) are throwing tantrum and concocting all sorts of mudslides against one of Benin exemplary Patriots – Captain Dr. Hosa Okunbo.

“That fellow (Okunbor) is one of those funding the APC gubernatorial project. This pedestrianised version of politics is awfully shameful to say the least. When has it become sacrilegious to financially support legitimate political aspirations of friends and political party’s project?

“We want to sound it as audible as possible, that – apart from incurring the wrath of Edo ancestors on themselves, we will spare no efforts at ensuring that the mass of Edo people declare the sponsors of these despicable measures as personae non granta in all parts of Edoland.

“We are Benins or Edo people. We are hospitable to the extent that those seeking our hospitality do not mean harm or existential threats to Benin nation because no one has the monopoly of violence or terrorist tendencies,” the group said.