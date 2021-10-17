PDP, APC get new chairmen in Ebonyi



The Congresses of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Ebonyi state on Saturday have produced new leadership for both party.



While All Progressive Congress returned the caretaker Committee chairman, Mr Stanley Okoro Emegha, People’s Democratic Party got a new chairman, Mr Tochukwu Okorie.



Emegha at the Congress polled 1,080 votes against his opponent Akanu Okoro that scored 60 vote.



In PDP, Mr Okorie polled 1,240 votes to defeat his rival, Barr. Silas Onu who polled a total of 260 votes.

Announcing the result of PDP congress, Chairman of the State Congress Committee, Senator Ben Collins Ndu said that a total of 1510 delegates were accredited and emphasized that the election was a free and fair contest.

Ndu noted that in PDP, there is no winner or loser in a contest and urged those who emerged victorious to extend olive branch to anyone who might feel aggrieved by the outcome of the congress.



He said, “It is a great honour to be asked to chair this panel. Every successful beginning must have an end.



“The battle has been won and lost. But in our party as a family, nobody lost. But in a contest, somebody is bound to be angry.



“I urge winners to show magnanimity in victory. Create an opportunity for reconciliation. Bring them on board because in unity we stand.



“We need them to win election. And this is my appeal,” Obi appealed.

Okorie of PDP was inaugurated immediately after the Congress.



In his inaugural speech, the newly elected chairman promised to return the state to PDP in 2023.



“We shall work to ensure that we build a strong PDP that will spur the party to victory in the state in 2023.