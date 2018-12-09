PDP, APC have failed electorate ― Olawepo-Hashim

People’s Trust (PT) presidential candidate, Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, says Nigeria needs to be rescued from vicious grip of desperate political parties which hell bent holding on to or returning to power in 2019.

The candidate, who came on hard on both the main opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), said the two parties have failed electorate and do not deserve to be voted for in the general elections.

Speaking recently at the party’s stakeholders conference in Abuja, Olawepo-Hashim, who promised to pay N50, 000 as minimum wage if elected next president in February 2019, further said the two political parties have nothing to offer Nigerians.

He, therefore, advised eligible voters to secure their future by voting for his party in 2019 election and assured Nigerians, especially youths and graduates, that he would create jobs and makes the environment conducive for businesses to flourish.

The presidential candidate also said his party was fine-tuning its strategy in all geopolitical zones on how to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

He said the party has resolved to continue its consultations with other political parties to present a formidable team in next elections.

“We are going to be having a stakeholder’s meeting in all the regions. We are going to have a common third force presidential candidate to be endorsed by January 2019 which for the interest of the masses”, he said.

He was optimistic that the party would take over the mantle of leadership in next year election.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.