PDP, APC presidential primaries

The presidential primaries of the two leading parties, All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have come and gone.

Head or tail, one of the products of the two primaries will lead the nation come next year.

In spite of the shenanigans witnessed in the previous governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun states, the primaries of the PDP, especially, showed that with the support of all stakeholders, Nigeria can deliver a free and fair election.

The other thing is the statesmanship exhibited by the defeated PDP aspirants and the open arm with which the winner embraced the losers.

Pundits who predicted doom for the party has been put to shame.

One holds that internal democracy exhibited in the PDP primaries will last long and impact our polity.

Clinching the PDP presidential ticket is made possible by uncommon courage and tenacity of purpose.

He is advised to put up a formidable campaign team which would include his co-contestants and embark on a campaign devoid of name calling, using of abusive language or hate speech.

Invariably, he should expect stiff opposition, which includes character assassination, opprobrium and the likes.

He should rather be focused on his party manifesto and sell himself to Nigerians.

His sacrifices for the good of the nation are legendary and common knowledge these would work for him.

Adewuyi Adegbite, Ibadan

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.