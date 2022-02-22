PDP appoints Fintiri chairman Osun ward congresses electoral committee

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of the Adamawa state Governor, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to serve as chairman electoral committee for the Osun Ward congresses slated for Wednesday, February 23, 2022 to Thursday, February 24, 2022.

PDP in a statement by its publicity scribe, Hon Debo Ologunagba, Monday noted that the committee is to elect 3-Man Ad-Hoc ward delegates to the special state congress.

It also appointed Dr Abiye Sekibo as Secretary of the committee for 3-Man Ad-Hoc ward delegates to the special state congress scheduled to hold in all the 332 Wards of Osun state.

Other members of the Committee are Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, Sen. Ahmed Maccido, Nze Ozichukwu Fidelis, Prince Yandev Amabai and Barr. Mrs Nellie Ikpi.

Meanwhile, the NWC of the PDP has also approved the postponement of outstanding state congress to elect new State Executive Committee of our Party in Lagos State, from the earlier scheduled date of Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to a new date of Sunday, February 27, 2022.

It enjoined all aspirants, critical stakeholders and teeming members of the party in Lagos and Osun State to take note.