PDP asks Buhari to resign over ‘insecurity, graft’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the killings and alleged corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Addressing a press conference Friday in Abuja, PDP’s national chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, claimed that the Buhari-led administration was confused and helpless in the fight against corruption and the spate of killings.

He said, “Since Transparency International said few years ago that the worst corruption was going on in Nigeria under this regime, the situation has continued to worsen. It has now become a bazaar with no pretence about it with all critical agencies of government including the anti-graft body themselves grossly engulfed in it.

“The nation’s economy is walking to depression because we are in recession and its being fast-tracked by the widening scope of corruption involving operatives at the high places leaves us with the impression that the country is dying and there has been a scramble for what one can get out of it before the final demise.

“What we are witnessing in our country today is a total collapse of the nation, the country is on a ventilator gasping for air, under such circumstance, President Buhari should do the honourable thing required of an elder statesman. In situations like this, throw in the towel.”