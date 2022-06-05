PDP, Atiku condemn Owo Church attack, allege complicity by FG

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its 2023 Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar has condemned the gruesome terrorist attack and killing of over 50 innocent worshippers during a church service at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo state on Sunday.

PDP said it is alarmed by reports of how the terrorists invaded the church, opened fire on worshippers, murdered compatriots in cold blood and left unchallenged.

The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Hon. Debo Ologunagba, Sunday said the attack appears to be a part in the series of apparently organized assaults by terrorists “who are emboldened by the alleged complicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration”.

It berated the federal government’s alleged refusal to confront the terrorists despite being aware of their plans as exposed by the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai in the wake of recent terrorist attacks on Kaduna State.

The statement partly read “It is now obvious that the APC administration is deliberately surrendering the sovereignty of a large portion of the territory of our nation to terrorists, who are now expanding their reign of terror and territorial occupation in our country.

“Our Party calls out the APC to come clean on the pact it has with terrorists, for which it continues to look away as these outlaws mercilessly ravage our nation, massacre Nigerians and take many citizens captive.

“It is instructive to state that the APC has failed to account for the terrorists it imported into our country to assist it to rig the 2019 elections and who APC leaders openly romance with despite their atrocities against Nigerians.

“We hope that the APC has not again contracted these outlaws to unleash terror on Nigerians so as to trigger tension and derail the 2023 general elections.

“We ask, how does President Buhari sleep at night seeing the gruesome murder and butchering of our citizens daily as again witnessed in today’s dawn attack on St Francis Church Owo? How many more Nigerians have to die before the APC reins in its terrorists?

“It is disheartening and traumatic to witness gory pictures and videos of children and the elderly murdered in cold blood this morning by terrorists with President Buhari and his apologists playing dumb to these happening by deodorizing terrorists as bandits.

“President Buhari and his government have irretrievably failed in the primary purpose of government which is to provide security and welfare for its citizens. This President has completely abdicated his duties, become numb to daily reports of killings, adductions and kidnappings by terrorists and remain absent when our nation needed him most”.

It urged President Buhari to live up to his oath of office by immediately addressing the nation on measures to stop this human carnage in our country and give the nation some sense of leadership which has been absent in the last seven years.

The party also commiserates with the families of the victims of this senseless attack and other terrorist attacks in our country, the Catholic Church, the Government as well as the people of Ondo State.

PDP charged security agencies to leave no stone unturned to apprehend the perpetrators.

Similarly, the former Vice President said his devastated by reports of loss of lives following the attack.

Atiku in a statement by his Media Adviser, Paul Ibe, Sunday also condemned the attack, saying ” any such attack on a worship centre as unacceptable”.

The statement partly read “Any attack on innocent citizens indeed of a gathering of worshippers in any place in Nigeria stands condemned; it is a red line,” Atiku said.

“My prayers are with the people of Owo, especially families of the deceased. I do hope that the state government and relevant security agencies will leave no stones unturned in apprehending the criminals.

“I condole with all the affected families; the St. Francis Catholic Church Owa-luwa; the body of Catholic faithful in Nigeria and the people and government of Ondo State.

“Even as I pray that someday, very soon, we shall have a lasting solution to these painful episodes, I urge the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to fish out the culprits and bring them to justice.”

