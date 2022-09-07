PDP, Atiku torn over Tambuwal, Oyinlola, Ugwuanyi as campaign head

Ahead of the commencement of the campaign for the 2023 presidential election, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the party, are faced with a fresh dilemma over who and the zone to pick the head of the campaign team from.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in its timetable and 2023 schedule of activities, fixed 28th September 2022 for the commencement of presidential campaigns.

A credible source told Blueprint PDP and its candidate, former Vice President Atiku, have pencilled down Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, governor of Enugu state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi and former Osun state governor, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola.

The source confirmed that Tambuwal is being considered because of the North -west’s voting population, while Ugwuanyi, a loyalist of Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike and Oyinlola are being considered as a final move to reconcile the aggrieved governors and party members from the South.

Crisis emerged following Atiku’s choice of Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as the running mate and the insistence of Wike’s group on the removal of the party’s national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

The call for Ayu’s removal was consequent upon the emergence of Atiku, a northerner, as the party’s presidential candidate.

The choices

A credible source who didn’t want his name mentioned said: “The difficult situation before Atiku and the party is who to pick among these 3. If he picks Tambuwal because of North West votes, then the Southerners that are members of our party and those we are seeking their votes, will have every reason to believe that PDP is now a northern party.

“As for Ugwuanyi, Wike’s camp’s demand for Ayu’s removal is still not attended to. So, they may reject it. And many stakeholders in Atiku’s camp expressed fear that Oyinlola because of so many factors may not be able to pull the party together.”

Atiku disowns Diasporas

Meanwhile, the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation has disowned a Diaspora group seeking to raise funds for the 2023 election.

The campaign team said the group known as Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) was unknown to it.

In a statement in Abuja, Tuesday, AACO said the group was distributing a letter titled “Fundraising Dinner Event for Alhaji Atiku Abubakar Presidential Election Campaign 2023” to potential donors and members of the general public, inviting donations to Atiku’s campaign in exchange for unfettered access to the PDP candidate among other promises.

“The general public is hereby notified that the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) is not in any way affiliated or related to Atiku Abubakar and the Atiku Abubakar Campaign Organisation, and has not been mandated or authorised in any way whatsoever to represent the candidate or his campaign in any matter whatsoever.

“In line with the foregoing, any person or organisation dealing with the aforementioned Atiku Abubakar Business Supporters in Diaspora (AABSID) and/or its Campaign Coordinator/President or indeed with any other organisation to raise funds for our presidential candidate does so at their own risk and responsibility.”

Aniagwu named campaign spokesman

In a related development, the PDP presidential candidate has appointed Delta state Commissioner for Information Charles Aniagwu as one of his spokesmen for the 2023 presidential campaign.

Aniagwu joined Senator Dino Melaye and Daniels Bwala, who were earlier appointed in similar positions.

The former VP, in a statement Tuesday by his media adviser, Paul Ibe, said Aniagwu’s appointment was with immediate effect, and with the responsibility, among others, to keep the electorate up to speed with happenings in the presidential campaign.

Aniagwu is a veteran broadcaster with over two decades of experience in the media industry.



