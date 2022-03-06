PDP breaks silence on release of 2023 general elections timetable 

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) weekend said it has not released the schedule of activities and timetable for the 2023 General elections.

PDP in a statement by its national publicity secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the fake election timetable being circulated in the social media, purported to have been signed and released by the national organising secretary of the PDP, Umar M. Bature, did not emanate from the party.

The statement reads in part: “For the avoidance of doubt, the PDP is a party of due process and will release a timetable and schedule of activities for the 2022/2023 electioneering year after extensive consultation and approval by critical and statutory organs of the party at appropriate levels.

“Clearly, the said timetable and schedule of activities being circulated in the social media is the handiwork of mischievous elements who seek to create confusion, mislead the public and distract our party at this critical point in time.

“The PDP, therefore, calls on all members of our party and the general public to discountenance the said timetable and schedule of activities as it did not emanate from the PDP.”

It added that, at the appropriate time, the official timetable and schedule of activities of the PDP, when approved will be formally announced and published through the official communication channels of the party and not on social media.