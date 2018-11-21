PDP Campaign Council to be unveiled in 10 days- ABC Nwosu

Forner Minister of Health and currently a member of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) board of trustees, Prof ABC Nwosu has stated that the party’s Campaign Council is in the making and would be unveiled in the next ten days.

Prof Nwosu who spoke in an interview with some journalists on Wednesday stated that the document was “being finalized adding that “what is remaining now is the unveiling of the policy.

“Prof Nwosu noted that the theme of the campaign document, “Let’s Get Nigeria working Again”, is supposed to sensitize Nigerians to that type of country Nigerians expect and the reaction of Nigerians to it.

He said: “The council is being finalized. The PDP intends to run a campaign with a content because it has a vision, so the operating phrase is: “campaign with content, victory with vision.”

“That vision is that every action you expect, action will go, you will now build up and action will immediately spring up and continue to be maintained.

“So once we do so and we are going to run a kind of campaign that will not be focusing on APC, it’s going to be focusing on Nigeria and the future.

“In about a week or so, it will take off, maybe in the next ten days, we are now working on it, some of us are involved in it.

You see, what people call campaign is hiring people, setting up canopies, going to places, making public speeches .

Prof Nwosu said PDP want to run a campaign with content, which would be clearer in victory, noting that the vision is already there. The PDP chieftain also commented on the Atiku vision: “The vision of Atiku, the acronym is called J-O-B-S and it is going to be mainly jobs. It has all kinds of components but I am not going to jump the gun but Atiku’s main document is called J-O-B-S. Where J stands for something, O stands for something, B stands for something but when pronounce all of it, it is J.O.B.S , Nwosu explained He further explained that “Atiku’s vision is on unity of this country” pointing out that the country now is more divided than ever. “No matter what you do, it is by everybody having a stake in the country that all hands can be together by pushing the country forward. It cannot be done by some people feeling that the country does not belong to them and others feeling that the country is theirs. He also assured that the PDP presidential candidate if he wins election would not derail from his campaign promises especially on the issue of restructuring. “So I think that going back on the promises is out of question. The one that can interest you most is the one on restructuring. You can take it to the bank that ones PDP wins, in its first year in office, let me not push it back. “Already people are working on an executive bill on restructuring because people don’t understand restructuring, it’s a very simple thing. “I am sure we are Christians, ain’t we. When you want to wed, is it the bishop you get the permission from? It is the parish priest. But Nigeria has become such that there is one big arch bishop at the centre, to bury even the dead is with his permission. “The churches have decentralized and the call it the principle of subsidiarity. Atiku understands this fully. The church calls it subsidiarity; Atiku calls it autonomy, greater autonomy to the federating units and people said the states are not viable, who told you? “The Federal Government confiscates fifty- something per cent leaving fourty- something. Where is that done? The federal government should not get more than 35 per cent. If it gets 35 per cent and the balance goes to federating units, will they not be viable? Are the states not now the primary centres of activities. So he understands it fully. “On the matter of resource and resource control, it’s common sense. The Almighty God endowed it’s piece of earth he created with resources. Some with liquid resources , some with gaseous resources, some with solid resources. “There is no part of Nigeria without mineral. Let me take a common one called kaolin. Kaolin is what you use for these toilets, breakable plates, many things, it’s all over Nigeria not to talk of coal which never.national coal corporation before independence. “Look at Nasarawa here. Nasarawa can give Nigeria all the berrites you need. You can’t have an oil industry with berrites.” The PDP will run a slightly different type of campaign that will penetrate grassroots, not road shows. It is to perfect the document that is holding us.

