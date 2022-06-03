PDP cancels May 28, 29 primary elections in Ebonyi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Wednesday canceled the primary elections held on May 28 and 29, 2022 by the Silas Onu faction of the party in Ebonyi state.

The national body had given an order stopping the election from holding in the state on May 29th, but Onu and his group went on to hold primaries.

In a statement signed by the national chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu and his secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu, said they noted that the cancellation of the election became necessary as the faction violated the guidelines of the party.

The statement reads: “This is to bring to your kind attention that the National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party has canceled the congresses in Ebony state which purportedly took place on 28h May, 2022 for the House of Assembly, House of Representatives, and Senate.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

