PDP candidate attacks Tinubu over alleged interference in Oyo politics

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, has accused the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu of ‘unnecessary interference’ in the politics of the state. In a statement issued by Makinde’s Campaign Office and signed by the media coordinator, Dotun Oyelade, he said Tinubu is dictating who should rule the state from his party and that the ‘problems’ created in Lagos may repeat itself in Oyo state. “Recall that similar imposition occurred in 2011 when a former Governor Lam Adesina was side-lined in the process leading to the adoption of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, a decision that has drawn the state back leading to record indebtedness yet unsurpassed since the creation of the state in 1976. “Why must outsiders insist on their stooges to rule us in Oyo state and why must we always accept their orders when what is left is a crumbling empire? For me, the masses of the state remain my motivators because they will insist that we build the state together for the benefit of all,” the statement read. The APC in Oyo state on Sunday held its governorship congress at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Ibadan, where Adebayo Adelabu, believed to be the anointed candidate of Tinubu and Governor Ajimobi emerged the party’s governorship candidate after other contestants stepped down for him. Adelabu is the grandson of the Ibadan notable politician, Adegoke Adelabu, popularly known as Penkelemesi. When contacted, Tinubu’s spokesperson, Tunde Rahman, asked that our correspondent send a text message. However, hours after sending the text message, he did not respond to the allegations nor answer subsequent calls put across to his line, as at press time.

