PDP can’t avoid corruption, integrity test – APC

The governing All Progressive Congress (APC) has said that candidates of the main opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) must stand corruption and integrity test before Nigerians as the nation prepares for general elections scheduled to hold next year.

In a statement signed yesterday in Abuja, acting National Publicity Secretary of (APC), Yekini Nabena said the PDP’s assertion, particularly coming from its spokesperson is ironic and laughable, given the fact that Kola Ologbondiyan, who was an editor with one of the national newspapers unearthed the Special Audit/ Forensic Investigation of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF) which allegedly indicted Atiku Abubakar, as Vice President.

“A spokesperson for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr.

Kola Ologbondiyan released a statement accusing the senior officials of the APC-led administration of “deliberate efforts impugn on the character” of the PDP presidential candidate, Alh. Atiku Abubakar.

“The PDP spokesperson in his published report disclosed that from 1999 to 2006, Atiku’s approval for the release of $20m from the treasury and subsequent placement in Trans International Bank without appropriation and approval by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) was illegal and amounted to abuse of office.

“There are no lies here.

Abubakar grapples with several other corruption indictments.

This is a fact and reality he needs to deal with and come clean about.

“The PDP cannot be simplistic and attempt to wish away the issue of the integrity of candidates seeking elections into positions at all levels, particularly as 2019 approaches.

We reiterate our position that the Nigerian electorate must have that opportunity to choose from candidates that can pass the integrity and anti-corruption test.

The character of office holders we elect into public offices is important as our very progress and development as a country depends on it”.

