PDP carpets APC, clinches Bassa/Jos-North fed constituency

The returning officer of the Bassa/Jos-North federal constituency, Dr. Yinka Oyerinde, has declared Hon. Musa Aga, of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as winner of the last Saturday’s bye-election of the constituency.

The INEC returning officer, said Hon. Musa Aga, of the PDP polled 40,343, against second place Malam Muhammad Adam Alkali, of the PRP that pulled 37,757 and Hon. Joseph Abey Aku of the APC, who pulled 26,111, respectively.

The electorate of Bassa/Jos-North federal constituency, had on Saturday, being to the polls to elect the replacement of their late Representative Hon. Haruna Ibrahim Maitala, that died on 2 April, 2021.

Meanwhile, Plateau state governor Simon Lalong, has congratulated the winners of the two bye-elections in the state.

In statement by his spokesman, Lalong congratulated Chief Ezra Dakup of the APC who was declared winner of the Pankshin South State constituency bye-election as well as Hon. Musa Agah of the PDP who was declared winner of the Bassa/Jos North federal constituency seat.

“Your election is a trust bestowed upon you by the people and shows the confidence they have in you.

“You should work hard to serve the people honestly and diligently irrespective of their affiliations of tribe, religion, political party and other considerations.

Having been elected, the biggest focus should be on how to improve the lives of the people and work for a greater Plateau.

“With the elections over, it is now time for governance which requires unity, dedication and sacrifice,” he said.

Lalong assured them of his support and cooperation in the discharge of their responsibilities, urging them to hit the ground running as soon as they are sworn in.