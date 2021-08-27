PDP caucus schedule convention for October 30, 31

… David Mark chairs committee to interface with aggrieved members

Despite Kebbi state High Court reinstatement of Prince Uche Secondus as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his arrival at the party headquarters, Friday he was still barred from attending the national caucus meeting of the party.

Secondus arrived at the Wadata Plaza, national headquarters of the party few minutes to 10 am and hosted the acting national chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi.

The embattled chairman had earlier told journalists that he was in his office in obedience to the court order he got from a Birnin Kebbi High Court, reinstating him as chairman of the party.

However, as the meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) commenced, Secondus remained in his office as Akinwonmi presided over the meeting.

Meanwhile, the party caucus fixed October 30 and 31, 2021 for its national elective convention and also appointed former Senate President, David Mark to chair a committee to interface with aggrieved members who took the PDP to Court with a view to having their cases withdrawn.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Sokoto state governor Aminu Tambuwal denied receipt of the Court order which purportedly returned Secondus to office.

He said: “We have just risen from our 40th meeting of the national caucus of our great party, the PDP, where we resolved to submit to the NEC of our party tomorrow (Saturday), a recommendation from the National Working Committee for the national convention of our party to be held on Friday 30th of October to Saturday 31st of October. This will be determined by the grace of God tomorrow (Saturday) by NEC.

“This distinguished body has empanelled distinguished leaders of our party, under the leadership of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark to interface with our leaders who are involved in these issues of court, so that all court matters can now be withdrawn, for normalcy to return to the party.

“I appeal on behalf of this body to all well meaning members of our party to sheath their sword. Let us embrace peace because Nigeria is waiting for PDP and I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally.”

On the order from Kebbi state High Court, Tambuwal said the issue came up in their previous meeting, adding that however that “we are yet to receive service of the court order.”

I remain PDP national chairman- Secondus

Meanwhile, Secondus has insisted that he is the authentic national chairman of the PDP.

In a statement signed by his media adviser, Ike Abonyi, Secondus said the development is in obedience of Court Order granted by Justice Nusirat Umar of the Kebbi High Court.