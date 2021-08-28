PDP caucus shuns Secondus, picks October 30, 31 for convention

Despite the reinstatement of Prince Uche Secondus as national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by a Kebbi State High Court the embattled chairman was, Friday, barred from attending the party’s national caucus meeting, even as the caucus settled for October 30 and 31 for its national elective convention.

Blueprint Weekend reports that Secondus, who arrived the PDP national headquarters just before 10am, had told journalists he was in his office in obedience to the court order reinstating him as chairman of the party.

Secondus, however, for the duration of meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) hosted the PDP acting National Chairman, Elder Yemi Akinwonmi.

The meeting also appointed former Senate President, David Mark, to chair a committee to interface with aggrieved members, who took the PDP to court, with a view to having the cases withdrawn.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum and Governor Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal, said the party was yet to receive the court order which purportedly returned Secondus to office.

He said: “We have just risen from our 40th meeting of the national caucus of our great party, the PDP, where we resolved to submit to the NEC of our party tomorrow (Saturday), a recommendation from the National Working Committee (NWC) for the national convention of our party to be held on Friday, October 30, to Saturday, October 31. This will be determined by the grace of God tomorrow (Saturday) by NEC.

“This distinguished body has empanelled distinguished leaders of our party, under the leadership of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark to interface with our leaders who are involved in these issues of court, so that all court matters can now be withdrawn, for normalcy to return to the party.

“I appeal on behalf of this body to all well meaning members of our party to sheath their sword. Let us embrace peace because Nigeria is waiting for PDP and I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally.”

The meeting was attended by Governors Seyi Makinde; Duoye Diri; Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; Bala Mohammed; and Samuel Ortom of Oyo, Bayelsa, Enugu,Bauchi and Benue states respectively.

Also in attendance were Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Darius Ishaku (Taraba) as well former Presidents of the Senate- Iyorchia Ayu, Adolphus Wabara, Pius Anyim Pius, David Mark and Bukola Saraki among others.

Meanwhile, the embattled chairman has insisted that he was the authentic national chairman of the PDP.

Secondus, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Ike Abonyi, said the development is in obedience of Court Order granted by Justice Nusirat Umar of the Kebbi High Court.