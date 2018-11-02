PDP cautions Tinubu against blackmailing Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the All Progressives Congress national leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against resort to unsavoury comments just to blackmail its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Recall that Asiwaju had on Wednesday after his meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, said demeans Atiku’s recent consultations with economic experts stating that ‘if Atiku likes he can meet in the jungle or anywhere, he is going nowhere’.

In a swift reaction, the PDP noted: “Asiwaju, as an elder, should not reduce his pedigree by engaging in indecorous utterances which has become the trademark of his dysfunctional party.

“It is also instructive to state that a person of Asiwaju status can conduct his political activities without recourse to indecent language that is lacking in respect for a personality, such as Atiku, whom Nigerians, across board, have generally resolved to be their next President.

“For the avoidance of doubt, despite the ludicrous disposition of APC and its leaders towards the 2019 Election campaign, the repositioned PDP and our presidential candidate remain committed to our promise to focus on solutions to the myriad of problems facing our people and transform their lives for the better.

“The PDP therefore cautions Asiwaju Tinubu to redirect the discourse of his party to productive issues instead of this unbridled resort to lies, deception, beguilement, propaganda, smear campaign and uncouth language, which Nigerians now resent”, the party said stressing that Asiwaju should concentrate on cleaning the dilapidated APC.