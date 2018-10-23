PDP charges APC on issue-based 2019 campaigns

The Atiku Abubakar Presidential Campaign Organisation has appealed to the All Progressives Congress and other sister campaign organizations to shun rancorous campaigns and unguarded narratives capable of harming democracy and the country in general.

Instead, the organization particularly urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other political parties to ensure that campaigns are essentially issue-based, devoid of slandering and name calling.

The organization, which said it was acting on the directive of Atiku to conduct its campaigns with decorum, noted that as political parties they should work ultimately for the larger interest of Nigeria as well as deliberately partner with all to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions.

The PDP insisted that resort to harmful campaigns would further divide the people, hinder internal cohesion, according to a statement signed yesterday by the Spokesman of the Atiku Presidential Campaign organization, Segun Sowunmi.

Accordingly, the organization said the PDP Presidential candidate has restated his commitment to clean and healthy issues-based campaign that would in the final analysis enrich Nigeria and boost democratic growth.

“The 2019 election should be issue-based, devoid of slandering and name calling. We hold the view that unguarded narrative hurts the country and further divide the people.

“Some of the consequences of previous mismanaged campaign efforts is perhaps the reason why there is little or no internal cohesion with the attendant security challenges”, he said stressing that if great effort were not taken ill-will campaigns could hurt the country more than may be imagined.

“Elections come every four years in our country and if great effort is not taken, we could hurt the country and its people needlessly and invariably our democracy. We have to sign up to these ideals.

“We can campaign without recourse to hate speech, libels, lies, undue criminlization of people and each other. On our part we have signed up to running an issue-based campaign and if it is not too hard for the Muhammadu Buhari administration and the APC to understand, we can callon you to do the same.

“There is greater value in doing so.Nigeria is the most populous black nation on the earth and we owe it to ourselves and the black race to be above board. We are merely trying to present our idea on how the country should be led and not interested in anything else”, he said concluded.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp

