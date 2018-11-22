PDP Chieftain dissociate self from Osun gubernatorial candidate’s woe 

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the arc-rival of the governorship candidate of the party in the primary election, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, has expressed displeasure at the way the family of Ademola Adeleke had been blaming him for the political woe it encounters in its struggle to clinch the governorship seat of the state.

In a statement signed by his press secretary, Ismail Afolabi, and made available to news men in Osogbo, the state capital on Thursday, Ogunbiyi said the PDP belongs to every member of the political fold and warned the party’s governorship candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, his supporters and family to desist from plot to force him out of the party.

He alleged that Adeleke has deliberately been misinforming the national leadership of the party and the general public about his person, politics and philosophy of life.

He expressed displeasure at the way the family had been blaming him for political woe he encounters in his struggle to clinch the governorship seat of the state, saying that the woes were glaringly self-contrived and inflicted.

Ogunbiyi stated that he didn’t contrived the NECO Examination scenario at the Ojo Aro Senior Secondary School in 2017 which is now a subject of litigation in the courts.

He wondered why the examination scandal could be linked to him, advising Adeleke to carry his own cross rather than engaging in blame games.

He alleged that the resolve of Adeleke to eliminate him from the PDP as he sent many people out of the party would never materialise, saying “PDP as a political party belongs to every member of the party and nobody can claim any monopoly of membership or ownership.”

