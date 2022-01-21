PDP chieftain Ogah urges Ibaji to produce Idah Reps

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi state, Hon. Sunday Ogah, has called on the leadership of the party in the state to consider Ibaji local government area in the forthcoming general elections for the House of Representatives.

Ogah, who made the call in Lokoja recently in a statement, said the people of Ibaji local government area of the state deserved the party’s ticket in 2023.

The statement read in part, “Based on the unalloyed support the people of Ibaji have given to the Peoples Democratic Party over the years, this is the best time for the party to reward the area. Except in the 2019 Kogi governorship election, the Ibaji local government area has always given a block vote to the PDP in the state.

“It is very hard to find any local government area in Kogi state which has remained faithful to the PDP like Ibaji had been even when our party was in the opposition.

“There is no better opportunity to reclaim Idah Federal Constituency for the PDP than now and all the odds favour Ibaji local government area if our party must get it right.”