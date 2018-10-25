PDP claims credit for Port Harcourt Airport Terminal project

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has claimed credit for the Port Harcourt Airport Terminal project that was commissioned yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party recalled that its administration conceptualized, articulated and financed it from inception to almost completion level and lampooned President Muhammadu Buhari for trying to claim it.

The PDP in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiya, yesterday noted that “President Buhari’s theatrical commissioning of the terminal built by the PDP administration is another failed media stunt to create a false impression that Mr. President is performing, even when he made no contribution whatsoever towards the execution of the project.

“Nigerians were thoroughly amused when President Buhari’s handlers brought him to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, for the first time since his inauguration in 2015, only to orchestrate another failed attempt to claim credit for project executed by others’.

The PDP mocked the Buhari administration, stressing that the APC led federal government in its incompetence only succeeded in delaying the completion of the project, which was perfected by the PDP, including payments to contractors.

Further, the PDP accused the APC government of having to show despite being in power for three and half years.

“It is appalling that after three and half years, a President, who is seeking reelection, cannot point to any development project, initiated and executed by his administration in any part of our country.

“Instead, our dear President has been moving around trying to claim credit for projects executed by the PDP, all in a desperate attempt to cover his failures in governance”, it said recalling that the APC had some time ago attempted to

claim credit for the Abuja Light Rail Project equally executed by the PDP administration.

The PDP therefore counsels President Buhari’s handlers to use the remaining days of his failed administration to prepare him to get ready to accept his imminent defeat in 2019, as Nigerians have already rallied behind our candidate, Atiku Abubakar, whose performance credential is known to all.