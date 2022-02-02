PDP condemns assault on Atiku’s Gombe office

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned in strong terms the attack on the office of 2019 presidential candidate and former vice president, Atiku Abubakar’s office located in Gombe, Gombe state capital, by hoodlums allegedly working for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

PDP in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, Wednesday stated that no amount of intimidation will stop its party from winning 2023 general election.

It described the attack as cowardly, criminal as well as a great threat to democracy, national security and peaceful co-existence in the country.

The statement reads: “The mission of the APC is to terrorise the people with the intent to preventing them from participating in the electoral process ahead of the 2023 general elections, having realised that there is no way the APC can retain power in Gombe state and other parts of the country under a free, fair and credible process.

“The APC in Gombe state is in disarray and panicky because it is rapidly falling apart in the face of mass desertion of its prominent members arising from the soaring popularity of the PDP so much so that it believes that the only way it can cling to power is through violence.

“Our party draws the attention of Nigerians to how the APC has become a threat to national security by resorting to unleashing violence on Nigerians in various parts of the country as witnessed in Gombe state.

as no amount of attacks, threats, intimidations or shenanigans will prevent the people from their manifest determination to rally on the platform of the PDP to liberate themselves from the shackles of the APC government that has discounted their lives in the past seven years.

“Our party therefore calls on President Muhammadu Buhari who, as the Commander-in-Chief, is vested with the duty to protect the lives and property of Nigerians to immediately rein in his party and ensure that APC’s proclivity for violence in our nation is checked.

“The PDP also charges the Inspector General of Police to immediately track down the culprits and their sponsors and make them face the full wrath of the law as deterrent to others.

“The PDP however calls for calm and urges the people of Gombe state to remain united and resolute in their determination to kick the APC out of government, come 2023.”