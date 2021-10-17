PDP condemns resurgence of thuggery in Gombe

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe state has strongly condemned the resurgence of the heinous activities of the outlawed Kalare political thugs under the watch of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

A statement by the state PDP Public Relations Officer officer, Murtala Usman Duku, noted that the PDP under the leadership of the erstwhile Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo had outlawed the Kalare political thugs, adding that the administration was magnanimous in deradicalising, rehabilitating and reintegrating them into the society.



“The Dankwambo government had also absorbed them into its empowerment ventures including, Wards, Traffic, Environmental and Educational marshals, and other empowerment programmes under Talba Empowerment Scheme (TES). But sadly, the present APC administration has capriciously disengaged and threw them back to the streets, ” he said.

PDP said it’s unfortunate that the APC government are now using the thugs to harass and attack perceived political opponents in the state, particularly, the PDP.



“The PDP strongly condemned the attack on its party office in Gombe local government area today, 16th October, 2021, by thugs believed to be APC supporters without any provocation.

“The party called on all the security agencies in the state to act swiftly and halt the resurgence of this monstrous and abominable act.

“Equally, the perpetrators of the attack, which resulted in destroying our office and other valuable assets, must be fished out and made to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.

PDP, while rejecting all forms of violence, advised the Inuwa Yahaya government to fulfil their 2019 campaign promises rather than engaging in thugs related activities and unguarded utterances.

“The PDP would like to assure the general public that the party is coming back in 2023 to rescue the state and return it to its lost glory. The APC resorting to thuggery is akin to the last kick of the dying horse,” PDP said.